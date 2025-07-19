Naveen condemns Nimapada incident, says Odisha is becoming Highly Unsafe for Women

TNI Bureau: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik strongly condemned the tragic Balanga incident in which a minor girl was set ablaze by some miscreants and said that Odisha is becoming highly unsafe for women.

Taking to his X handle, the former CM said, “Deeply anguished to know that a young girl was set on fire in Balanga area of Puri District. This attempt to kill her happened in broad daylight. I strongly condemn this horrible act.”

“It has happened just within a week of the terrible incident of a young girl setting herself ablaze in FM College, after she was denied justice–even after knocking on every door, and a month after the horrific incident in Gopalpur. Such unthinkable incidents against women are now being reported almost daily across Odisha,” he added.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He further said, “These are not stray cases of violence. These incidents occurring with shocking regularity point to a deep systemic failure of governance. It shows that criminals have become emboldened under the present government and are not worried about being punished. It shows how Odisha is becoming highly unsafe for women due to government inaction and political patronage.”

“Will the Odisha Govt wake up from this deep slumber and take speedy action so that the criminals are arrested? And more importantly will the government respond so that such incidents are not repeated? The girls and women of Odisha await a response,” Patnaik demanded.