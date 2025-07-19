PCC President Meets arrested Student Congress Leader in Jail

TNI Bureau: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das met party’s arrested student leaders in Jharpada jail in Bhubaneswar yesterday.

It is to be noted here that a group of Congress student leaders along with some worker were arrested by the police while trying to gherao the official residence of the Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj demanding justice for the student who committed suicide at Fakir Mohan College in Balasore.

Former student Congress vice-president Aditya Pritam Das, student Congress vice-president Soumya Ranjan Jena, general secretary Subhankar Sethi, student leader Balaram Sahu alongwith others were arrested and sent to jail.

After meeting the arrested student leaders, Das said that the eggs pelted by his party men did not hit the minister or fall inside his house. It only fell near the wall. He asked if this was a serious crime to arrest for protesting in a democratic manner.

Das further said that if this is a crime, the deceased student had also complained to the head and chairman of Fakir Mohan College Education Department and the Minister of Higher Education, but her FIR was not filed. Isn’t that a crime, he asked.

Along with PCC President Shri Das, Students Congress President Uddhit Pradhan, Khurda District Congress Coordinator Rajiv Patnaik, Congress party members Niranjan Nayak, Sudhansu Deo and Deepak Kumar Mahapatra were also present.