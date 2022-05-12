Former Odisha MLA Jitu Patnaik in ED Net; Assets worth Rs 133 Cr Seized

Insight Bureau: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 133 crore from former Champua, Keonjhar MLA and mine owner Jitu Patnaik. In addition, Rs 69 lakh in cash has also been seized. Such firm action is said to have been taken after the raid by the Enforcement Directorate yesterday at Jitu Patnaik’s house.

The raid is said to have been carried out by the Enforcement in the case of illegal mining and money laundering from Jitu Patnaik’s mine.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

As per reports, ED on 11th May, conducted a raid at Jitu Patnaik’s Surya Nagar house in Bhubaneswar. ED also raided at his Keonjhar house near Joda.

ED checked Jitu Patnaik’s accounts in various banks during the raid yesterday. ED is reportedly trying to collect more information from Patnaik’s hard disc.

Notably, Jitu Patnaik was elected to the Legislative Assembly in 2009 after winning the election as an independent candidate.