Sensex dives 1000 pts, Nifty below 15,900 in early trade

Insight Bureau: The 30-share BSE Sensex dived 1,024 points or 1.89 per cent to 53,064 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 308 points or 1.91 per cent down to trade at 15,859.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Mid- and small-cap shares were negative as Nifty Midcap 100 fell 2.27 per cent and small-cap slipped 1.91 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, Bajaj Finance was the top loser as the stock cracked 3.25 per cent to ₹ 5,618.50. Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life and Tata Motors were also among the losers.