Sensex dives 1000 pts, Nifty below 15,900 in early trade

Mid- and small-cap shares were negative as Nifty Midcap 100 fell 2.27 per cent and small-cap slipped 1.91 per cent.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
BSE Sensex 3
140

Insight Bureau: The 30-share BSE Sensex dived 1,024 points or 1.89 per cent to 53,064 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 308 points or 1.91 per cent down to trade at 15,859.

Related Posts

Morning News Insight – May 12, 2022

Evening News Insight – May 11, 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Mid- and small-cap shares were negative as Nifty Midcap 100 fell 2.27 per cent and small-cap slipped 1.91 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, Bajaj Finance was the top loser as the stock cracked 3.25 per cent to ₹ 5,618.50. Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life and Tata Motors were also among the losers.

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.