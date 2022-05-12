Sujeet Kumar selected as Chairman of Federation of LIC Class-I Officers’ Association

Insight Bureau: Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha, Sujeet Kumar has been unanimously selected as the Chairman (Honorary) of the Federation of LIC Class-I Officer’s Association at a two-day conference organized by LIC at Bogmalo in Goa.

Similarly, Prabeer Rath who also hails from Kalahandi has been elected as the President of the Federation.

For the first time, both Chairman & President of the 20,000 strong Federation have been nominated from Odisha and incidentally both are from Kalahandi district.

Late Congress leader Oscar Fernandes was the previous Chairperson of the Federation.