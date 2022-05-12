Sujeet Kumar selected as Chairman of Federation of LIC Class-I Officers’ Association

Prabeer Rath who also hails from Kalahandi has been elected as the President of the Federation.

Insight Bureau: Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha, Sujeet Kumar has been unanimously selected as the Chairman (Honorary) of the Federation of LIC Class-I Officer’s Association at a two-day conference organized by LIC at Bogmalo in Goa.

For the first time, both Chairman & President of the 20,000 strong Federation have been nominated from Odisha and incidentally both are from Kalahandi district.

Late Congress leader Oscar Fernandes was the previous Chairperson of the Federation.

