Former Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly Prahalad Dora passes away

Insight Bureau: Former Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly, Prahalad Dora breathed his last at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday following prolonged illness. He was 74.

Dora who hailed from Pangam village under Mathili Tehsil in Malkangiri Dist worked and advocated for the upliftment of tribal community.

He was elected to the State Assembly thrice from Chitrakonda Assembly Constituency.

Dora won the Assembly election on Janata Dal ticket in 1977 and 1990 & on BJP ticket in 2004.