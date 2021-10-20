TNI Evening News Headlines – October 20, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 209 more COVID positive cases & 212 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 155 local contact cases and 54 quarantine cases.

➡️ Former Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly, Prahalad Dora passes away following prolonged illness.

➡️ National Commission for Women (NCW) directs Odisha DGP to ensure fair probe on Mamita Meher murder case.

➡️ Mamita Meher murder: Odisha Women’s Commission seeks probe report in 15 days, assures stern action.

➡️ BJP calls for 12-hour bandh in Bolangir district tomorrow over mystery behind Mamita Meher murder case.

➡️ Police to take Govind Sahu on remand for further probe.

➡️ A delegation of BJP led by party State President Samir Mohanty meets Odisha Governor, urging action against Minister Dibyashankar Mishra and CBI investigation into the matter.

➡️ Odisha Congress writes to Odisha Governor demanding CBI inquiry in Kalahandi teacher Mamita Meher disappearance case.

➡️ Former Congress MLA Kailash Kulesika joins BJD.

India News

➡️ School bus plunges into pond in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, student killed, many critical.

➡️ Mumbai Drugs Case: Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to remain in jail as bail plea rejected.

➡️ CBSE Exams 2022: Board allows students to change exam City, Centre.

➡️ Whatsapp chats of Aryan Khan prima facie reveal that he is dealing in illicit drug activities of narcotic substances on regular basis.

➡️ Terrorist involved in killing of UP Carpenter eliminated in J&K Gunfight.

➡️ 43 Naxals, including 9 women cadres, surrender before police in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-hit Sukma district: Official.

➡️ Kushinagar, UP: Sri Lanka’s Cabinet Minister Namal Rajapaksa gifts a Sinhala version of Bhagavad Gita to PM Narendra Modi.

➡️ India is participating in the Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan.

World News

➡️ 48 died, 31 missing in Nepal flood and Landslides.

➡️ Instagram users will soon be able to create posts from desktop.

➡️ President Vladimir Putin orders week-long paid holiday to curb COVID19 infections in Russia.

➡️ UK fines Facebook over £50 million for information breach, reports AFP.