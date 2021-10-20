TNI Evening News Headlines – October 20, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 209 more COVID positive cases & 212 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 155 local contact cases and 54 quarantine cases.
➡️ Former Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly, Prahalad Dora passes away following prolonged illness.
➡️ National Commission for Women (NCW) directs Odisha DGP to ensure fair probe on Mamita Meher murder case.
➡️ Mamita Meher murder: Odisha Women’s Commission seeks probe report in 15 days, assures stern action.
➡️ BJP calls for 12-hour bandh in Bolangir district tomorrow over mystery behind Mamita Meher murder case.
➡️ Police to take Govind Sahu on remand for further probe.
➡️ A delegation of BJP led by party State President Samir Mohanty meets Odisha Governor, urging action against Minister Dibyashankar Mishra and CBI investigation into the matter.
➡️ Odisha Congress writes to Odisha Governor demanding CBI inquiry in Kalahandi teacher Mamita Meher disappearance case.
➡️ Former Congress MLA Kailash Kulesika joins BJD.
India News
➡️ School bus plunges into pond in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, student killed, many critical.
➡️ Mumbai Drugs Case: Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to remain in jail as bail plea rejected.
➡️ CBSE Exams 2022: Board allows students to change exam City, Centre.
➡️ Whatsapp chats of Aryan Khan prima facie reveal that he is dealing in illicit drug activities of narcotic substances on regular basis.
➡️ Terrorist involved in killing of UP Carpenter eliminated in J&K Gunfight.
➡️ 43 Naxals, including 9 women cadres, surrender before police in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-hit Sukma district: Official.
➡️ Kushinagar, UP: Sri Lanka’s Cabinet Minister Namal Rajapaksa gifts a Sinhala version of Bhagavad Gita to PM Narendra Modi.
➡️ India is participating in the Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan.
World News
➡️ 48 died, 31 missing in Nepal flood and Landslides.
➡️ Instagram users will soon be able to create posts from desktop.
➡️ President Vladimir Putin orders week-long paid holiday to curb COVID19 infections in Russia.
➡️ UK fines Facebook over £50 million for information breach, reports AFP.
