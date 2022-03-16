US to announce USD 800 million in new security assistance to Ukraine

Insight Bureau: US President Joe Biden will announce $800 million in new security assistance to Ukraine Wednesday, a White House official said. The announcement is set to come soon after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the US Congress.

The announcement, expected to come at 11.45 am (1545 GMT), brings “the total (aid) announced in the last week alone to $1 billion,” the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity late Tuesday, said.