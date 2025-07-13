FM College Incident: NCW takes Suo Motu Cognizance, seeks ATR within 3 days

TNI Bureau: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of Fakir Mohan (FM) Autonomous College incident and sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) within three days.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has strongly condemned the deeply disturbing report of the 20-year-old student of the government college who set herself ablaze after facing sexual harassment and academic threats by her Head of Department (HoD) Samir Kumar Sahu.

The NCW Chairperson directed the Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania to ensure a fair and time-bound investigation, take strict action against the accused, and extend all necessary medical and psychological support to the victim free of cost.

An Action Taken Report must be submitted to the Commission within three days, Rahatkar directed.