President nominates 4 Eminent People to Rajya Sabha

TNI Bureau: President Droupadi Murmu nominated for eminent personalities including Mumbai blasts lawyer Ujjwal Nikam to the Rajya Sabha to fill the vacancies caused due to retirement of nominated members.

Special public prosecutor on key terrorism cases such as the 1993 Mumbai blasts and the 26/11 attacks Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, noted educator and activist from Kerala C. Sadanandan Master, former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who was the Chief Coordinator of the G20 Summit that India hosted in 2023, and Dr. Meenakshi Jain, a well-known political scientist and historian are the four individuals who gave been nominated by the president.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate to the Council of States the following persons to fill the vacancies caused due to retirement of nominated members:- (i) Shri Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, (ii) Shri C. Sadanandan Master, (iii) Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla and (iv) Dr. Meenakshi Jain,” read a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).