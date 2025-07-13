Balasore Case: Opposition slams BJP Govt; Naveen seeks Governor’s Intervention

TNI Bureau: The prime opposition parties of Odisha, BJD and Congress, have come down heavily on the BJP State government over the Fakir Mohan Autonomous College student’s self-immolation attempt and condemned the incident.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen has sought Odisha Governor’s intervention in the matter. The incident is both shocking and deeply distressing. I fervently pray to Lord Jagannatha for her swift recovery from the grievous burn injuries.

“…She was allegedly subjected to relentless sexual harassment by a teacher who repeatedly demanded sexual favours…In our higher education framework, the Governor serves as the Chancellor of key government-run universities, including FM University. I urge the Hon’ble Governor (@GovernorOdisha) to intervene and ensure that the student receives the justice she so desperately sought,” he demanded.

Likewise, OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das said, “A day after Rahul Gandhi Ji said that women are not safe in Odisha, a shocking tragedy struck FM College, Balasore where a young girl attempted self-immolation and battling for life after failing to get justice. The authorities were aware of the sexual favours sought by the Professor and harassment, but did not act on time to protect the girl or give her justice.”

“I pray for speedy recovery of the young student and demand stringent action against the guilty. Heads must roll in the Higher Education Department too,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ashutosh Biswas assumes charge as Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar informed that the girl has sustained more than 95% burns and has been put on ICU ventilator but there is no improvement in her condition as she has internal injuries, kidney is affected.

The next 24 to 48 hours are very crucial but the doctors from various departments are engaged in treatment, he added.

On the other hand the Odisha government has launched a high-level investigation into the circumstances of the incident. The three-member inquiry committee is headed by senior officials of the Higher Education Department.