Flights from Bhubaneswar to Ghaziabad & Port Blair from March 30

TNI Bureau: New daily flights from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar to Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad and Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair will commence on March 30 under the state’s New Destination Policy.

Announced by the Chief Minister’s Office, the service, operated by Air India Express, aims to boost tourism, trade, and seamless connectivity in Odisha.