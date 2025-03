TNI Bureau: Abu Azmi, Samajwadi Partry MLA from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, was suspended from the Maharashtra Assembly after his comments praising Aurangzeb sparked outrage for allegedly insulting Shivaji and Sambhaji Maharaj.

Although Azmi retracted his remarks, the suspension was passed by voice vote, with opposition leaders demanding strict action and even sedition charges against him.