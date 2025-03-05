New Zealand stun South Africa; to play India in Champions Trophy Final

TNI Bureau: New Zealand stunned South Africa in Lahore to secure their place in the Champions Trophy 2025 final. The Black Caps will face India in the final on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Kiwis posted 362/6 in 50 overs, thanks to Rachin Ravindra (108) and Williamson (102). Lungi Ngidi took 3 wickets. In reply, South Africa managed to score 312/9 and lost by 50 runs. David Miller remained unbeaten on 100. Bavuma (56), Rassie van der Dussen (69) were the other top scorers. Santner took 3 wickets for New Zealand.

India, already booking their spot after beating Australia, now aim to challenge New Zealand’s resurgent form in this high-stakes clash.