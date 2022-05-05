Evening News Insight – May 5, 2022

➡️ 14 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1278839.

➡️ Low pressure area is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood on May 6: IMD.

➡️ Clear picture of probable cyc lone to emerge after low pressure forms tomorrow: IMD Director General, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

➡️ Livestock inspector Jagannath Rout under Vigilance scanner: anti-corruption wing unearthed 90 plots in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to Delhi after concluding his three-day visit to three European countries.

➡️ PM Modi today chaired a meeting to review preparations for heatwave management and monsoon preparedness.

➡️ Four terrorists nabbed in Haryana’s Karnal, arms and ammunition seized.

➡️ Hindu man in Hyderabad killed by two cousins of his wife after marrying a Muslim girl.

➡️ Nominations for Padma Awards 2023 open till September 15.

➡️ Prashant Kishor announces a 3,000 km “padyatra” in Bihar.

➡️ J-K Delimitation Commission recommends additional seats in assembly for Kashmiri migrants, displaced persons from PoJK.

➡️ Russian ceasefire to begin at besieged Mariupol steel plant.

➡️ More than €6 bn collected at Ukraine donors’ conference: Poland.

➡️ Death toll rises to 26 in Chinese building collapse.