Evening News Insight – May 5, 2022
Four terrorists nabbed in Haryana's Karnal, arms and ammunition seized.
➡️ 14 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1278839.
➡️ Low pressure area is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood on May 6: IMD.
➡️ Clear picture of probable cyclone to emerge after low pressure forms tomorrow: IMD Director General, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.
➡️ Livestock inspector Jagannath Rout under Vigilance scanner: anti-corruption wing unearthed 90 plots in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to Delhi after concluding his three-day visit to three European countries.
➡️ PM Modi today chaired a meeting to review preparations for heatwave management and monsoon preparedness.
➡️ Four terrorists nabbed in Haryana’s Karnal, arms and ammunition seized.
➡️ Hindu man in Hyderabad killed by two cousins of his wife after marrying a Muslim girl.
➡️ Nominations for Padma Awards 2023 open till September 15.
➡️ Prashant Kishor announces a 3,000 km “padyatra” in Bihar.
➡️ J-K Delimitation Commission recommends additional seats in assembly for Kashmiri migrants, displaced persons from PoJK.
➡️ Russian ceasefire to begin at besieged Mariupol steel plant.
➡️ More than €6 bn collected at Ukraine donors’ conference: Poland.
➡️ Death toll rises to 26 in Chinese building collapse.
Comments are closed.