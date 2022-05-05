Sensex gains 33 pts, Nifty closes at 16,683

Insight Bureau: The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 33 points or 0.06 per cent to close at 55,702, while the broader NSE Nifty edged 5 points or 0.03 per cent higher to close at 16,683.

Mid- and small-cap shares ended on a mixed note as Nifty Midcap 100 index inched 0.10 per cent higher and the small-cap shed 0.75 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, Tech Mahindra was the top Nifty gainer as the stock surged 4.22 per cent to ₹ 1,264. Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, HCL Tech and Tata Steel were also among the gainers.