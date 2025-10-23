ECoR warns against Social Media stunts on Railway Tracks

East Coast Railway has launched a strict awareness drive, cautioning the public, especially youth and social media enthusiasts against the deadly and illegal practice of taking selfies, shooting videos, or creating “Reels” on or near railway tracks and on the footboard or rooftop of running trains.
ECoR reiterated that such reckless acts are not only life-threatening but also strictly punishable offences under the Railways Act, 1989.
The move comes in response to a disturbing trend where individuals, in pursuit of social media fame, compromise their safety and the security of railway operations, often leading to tragic and fatal accidents.
East Coast Railway urged that the railway tracks, station premises, and moving trains are high-risk operational areas, not backdrops for entertainment videos. Trespassing or performing stunts in these locations is a grave danger to life and an act of criminal negligence.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have been directed to adopt a ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy towards violators. Legal action will be swift and severe. Anyone caught taking photos or videos near moving trains or trespassing on tracks will face strict legal action. Violators will be prosecuted under Sections 147 and 153 of the Railways Act, 1989, with imprisonment and imposition of fines.
ECoR appealed to all citizens, particularly students and teenagers, to understand and follow the safety guidelines, emphasizing that life is more precious than a post. The public is advised never to venture onto railway tracks for any reason, including photography, as trains move faster and cover distances quicker than they appear.
Boarding or deboarding from a running train is also a punishable offence. Parents and teachers are urged to counsel youngsters about the real-world dangers and severe legal consequences of seeking social media attention through risky railway stunts. The Railway urged everyone to prioritize safety over social media stunts.
ECoR is intensifying its awareness campaign through public announcements, digital media messages, and physical patrolling to prevent further unfortunate incidents.
