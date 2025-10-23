Vedanta to invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore in Odisha

Additionally, Vedanta will set up two new Aluminium Parks in Odisha. One of these parks will be located near its Aluminium Plant at Jharsuguda, while another will come up at a site identified by the State Government. These state-of-the-art parks will produce high-grade aluminium alloys suitable for use in aerospace, electric vehicles, and defence sectors. This will attract large-scale downstream investments and significantly boost the MSME sector in Odisha.