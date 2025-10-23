Vedanta to invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore in Odisha

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal on Thursday met the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan and discussed several new industrial projects in the State.
During the discussion, it was revealed that Vedanta plans to make a capital investment of around Rs 1 lakh crore in Odisha in the coming days. This investment will generate over 1 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities across the State. The State Government has assured full support for these investments, including the provision of required land and other infrastructure facilities.
Additionally, Vedanta will set up two new Aluminium Parks in Odisha. One of these parks will be located near its Aluminium Plant at Jharsuguda, while another will come up at a site identified by the State Government. These state-of-the-art parks will produce high-grade aluminium alloys suitable for use in aerospace, electric vehicles, and defence sectors. This will attract large-scale downstream investments and significantly boost the MSME sector in Odisha.
On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that such initiatives will not only accelerate economic growth but also create vast opportunities for the youth, empower people, and set the ground for Odisha to become a $500 billion economy by 2036. “This massive investment will be a game-changer for the bright future of Odisha,” the Chief Minister added.
Mr. Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Group, thanked the Chief Minister and the State Government for their continuous support to Vedanta’s industrial projects in Odisha.
Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department Hemant Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Mining & Steel Department Surendra Kumar, and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Saswat Mishra were present at the meeting.
Comments are closed.