Virat Kohli’s Gesture After Back-to-Back Ducks Sparks Retirement Talk

Adelaide: Virat Kohli’s unusual gesture to fans after being dismissed for a duck in the second ODI against Australia has led to widespread speculation about his possible retirement. The 36-year-old star batter, who recorded back-to-back ducks in ODIs for the first time in his career, was seen waving to the crowd with his gloves in hand while walking back to the pavilion — a move many interpreted as a farewell signal.

Kohli had earlier struggled in the first ODI at Perth, where he faced eight balls without scoring. His second consecutive failure in Adelaide has sparked debate among fans and experts about his future in international cricket, especially with younger players like Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting for an opportunity.

Before the series began, Kohli had expressed confidence about his fitness and long-term plans, saying he was “as fit as ever” and still aiming to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, his recent form has not matched his words, raising questions about whether he can continue at the highest level.

The Indian team faces stiff competition for spots, and Kohli’s recent performances could make it harder for him to retain his place if his form does not improve in the remaining matches of the tour.