Dr. Amrit Pattojoshi felicitated by Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal
Governor, Ganeshi Lal addressed the function & felicitated Amrit Pattojoshi, leading Neuro Psychiatrist at The Neelachakra Baisakhi Award Giving ceremony. Many other eminent personalities were felicitated during the event.
Insight Bureau: The 43rd National Baisakhi Festival celebrating Odia New Year was organised today at the State Capital, Bhubaneswar.
The festival was organised by ‘Chinta O Chetana’.
Governor Ganeshi Lal also added that, “Odisha is a land of festivals & these festivals in essence open the self to the absolute which is the ultimate reality.”
