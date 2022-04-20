Dr. Amrit Pattojoshi felicitated by Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal

Insight Bureau: The 43rd National Baisakhi Festival celebrating Odia New Year was organised today at the State Capital, Bhubaneswar.

Governor, Ganeshi Lal addressed the function & felicitated Amrit Pattojoshi, leading Neuro Psychiatrist at The Neelachakra Baisakhi Award Giving ceremony. Many other eminent personalities were felicitated during the event.

The festival was organised by ‘Chinta O Chetana’.

Governor Ganeshi Lal also added that, “Odisha is a land of festivals & these festivals in essence open the self to the absolute which is the ultimate reality.”