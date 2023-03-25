Odisha CM Naveen seeks early Completion of NHAI Project on NH-55

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sought the intervention of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for early completion of Cuttack-Angul-Sambalpur section of National Highway-55.

In his letter to Gadkari, the Odisha Chief Minister said, “I would like to draw your kind attention to the fact that Rehabilitation and Up-gradation of Cuttack-Angul-Sambalpur Section of NH-55 from 0.400 km to 265.000 km to 4-lane carriageway is being carried out by NHAI since 2017.”

“It is a matter of great concern that even after more than 5 years, up-gradation work is yet to be completed. The above section of NH-55 serves as lifeline to millions of people of the Western Odisha. Haphazard construction activities and miserable plight of the road causes frequent accidents leading to loss of human lives,” Patnaik added.

Patnaik also said that as many as 399 accidents have taken place during the last two years causing 196 fatalities. He added that there was public agitation and discontentment among the people for inordinate delay in completion of the road work.

“It is worth mentioning that the concern of State Government on this count has also been communicated to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways earlier,” the Odisha CM’s letter said adding that the progress of the instant project is being reviewed with the Regional Authorities of NHAI at regular intervals but no satisfactory outcome is visible.

“I take this opportunity to seek your intervention for early completion of the project which will go a long way in redressing the pending demand of the people of the State,” he said.