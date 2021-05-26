Cyclone Yaas: Landfall Process begins

TNI Bureau: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas lays centered about North of Dhamra and 50 km South-Southeast of Balasore close around Bahanaga block coast, informed the India Meteorological Departement (IMD).

The landfall process has commenced at around 9 AM and will take 3-4 hours to complete, informed Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena.

Landfall location is said to be between Dhamra and Balasore.

Maximum impact will be in Balasore and Bhadrak districts with wind speed 130-140 KMPH gusting to 150 KMPH. Wind speed of 100kmph is likely in Mayurbhanj District also.

Odisha has already evacuated over 6 lakh people to safe locations and Cyclone shelter centres.