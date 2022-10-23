Odisha-Mo Parivar’s Deepavali Gift

What do you expect to celebrate Deepavali – The Festival of Lights? Peace, Happiness and a reason to smile! That’s what Odisha-Mo Parivar provided to two persons – Ashok Mohanty from Jajpur and Kishore Behera from Bhubaneswar.

Ashok Mohanty, who had lost his leg in an accident in 2013, was not comfortable with the prosthetic he had received long ago. Odisha-Mo Parivar Joint Secretary Rudra Samantaray came to his rescue and ensured a new and perfect one, bring smile to his face. ‘Happy Diwali’, reads his face.

Rudra also intervened in another case to arrange medical assistance for Kishore from Jharana Basti in Bhubaneswar was who having a tough time in movement. The Odisha-Mo Parivar assisted him in everything starting from medical check up, treatment, physiotherapy as well as transportation.

Kishore, who has been running a small tiffin centre to sustain himself and his family, is a happy man. For him, this is the best Deepavali gift for him during his tough times.