Cyclone may form over Bay of Bengal by October 27; Odisha put on alert

Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 27, raising concern for Odisha’s coastal and southern regions. According to the IMD, the system is expected to become a depression by October 25 and a deep depression by October 26 as it moves west-northwestwards.

Meteorologist Sarat Sahu said rainfall is likely to increase from the night of October 27, with heavier spells over southwestern Odisha. IMD scientist Umashankar Das urged residents and authorities to stay alert.

Favourable sea temperatures and shifting monsoon winds are aiding the system’s growth, with global models (GFS and ECMWF) predicting further intensification. While the exact path remains uncertain, heavy rain and strong winds are expected.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as Odisha braces for possible cyclone impact around October 28–29.