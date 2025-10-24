Piyush Pandey, The Creative Mind Who Redefined Indian Advertising No More

Mumbai: Piyush Pandey, one of India’s most influential advertising professionals and the creative force behind some of the country’s most memorable campaigns, passed away on Friday. He was 70.

From Cadbury’s “Kuch Khaas Hai” to the BJP’s “Abki Baar, Modi Sarkar”, Pandey’s work reshaped how advertising connected with people. His simple yet powerful storytelling made advertisements part of everyday life, leaving a mark that went beyond brands and products.

Pandey’s slogan “Abki Baar, Modi Sarkar” for the BJP’s 2014 general election campaign became a national catchphrase. The short and rhythmic line captured political sentiment effectively, showing how advertising could influence public mood while staying relatable and clear.

His career, which began decades earlier, produced several iconic campaigns that blended creativity with emotion. For Asian Paints, his “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai” ad turned a simple product into a story about homes, memories, and family. For Cadbury, the “Kuch Khaas Hai” commercial—featuring a young woman running onto a cricket field in joy—redefined chocolate as a symbol of happiness for all ages.

Humour was another of Pandey’s strengths. Fevicol’s witty advertisements—like the one showing an overloaded bus staying intact—became classics, turning the brand name into a metaphor for unbreakable bonds. Similarly, Vodafone’s ZooZoos and the Pug campaigns stood out for their creativity and simplicity, appealing to all age groups without relying on heavy dialogue.

Pandey also used advertising to tell stories with deeper social meaning. His work on the Pulse Polio campaign, “Do Boond Zindagi Ki” featuring Amitabh Bachchan, helped spread awareness about vaccination across India. Campaigns such as “Bell Bajao”, encouraging men to act against domestic violence, and others for the Cancer Patients Association and Gujarat Tourism, showed his ability to handle sensitive themes with empathy.

His storytelling extended beyond commercials. In Google India’s “Reunion” short film, Pandey’s team portrayed two friends separated by Partition who reunite after decades, moving audiences across borders.

Some of his other well-known campaigns include:

Fevicol – The Bus Ad

Vodafone – ZooZoos and Pug (“You and I”)

Asian Paints – “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai”

Bajaj – “Hamara Bajaj”

Fevikwik – “Todo Nahin, Jodo”

Ponds – “Googly Woogly Woosh”

National Integration Song – “Mile Sur Mera Tumhara”

Beyond advertising, Pandey co-wrote the film Bhopal Express and contributed to the patriotic anthem Mile Sur Mera Tumhara. He also appeared in movies such as Madras Café and in corporate campaigns like those for ICICI Bank.

Internationally, he broke new ground by becoming the first Asian to serve as jury president at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in 2004. He received the CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 and was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian advertising.