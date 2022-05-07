Cyclone Landfall Unlikely; No Big Impact on Odisha!

Insight Bureau: The low pressure area is expected to move in North West direction till evening of May 10 resulting in no cyclone landfall threat to Odisha, as informed by Indian Meteorological Department. Odisha will be affected by heavy rainfalls and wind.

According to the IMD, the system is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by 8th evening. After reaching near Odisha coast, it will likely recurve and move NNE.

There will be no landfall in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, as reported by IMD.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast will experience strong winds and heavy rains.

As per IMD Odisha, wind speeds over Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh will be 70-80 kmph.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea due to rough conditions.