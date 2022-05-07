Skeletal Remains of 800-1200 AD Era found near Lima, Peru

Insight Bureau: Archaeologists have unearthed a mummy tied in rope dating back around 800-1,000 years AD in Peru’s Lima. The researchers discovered the mummy covering his face and bound by rope.

According to the archaeological tea, the mummy was in 3m long burial chamber at depth of about 1.4m.

While the gender of the mummy was not identified, remains are thought to be of a man between age of 18-22. Whole body was tied up by ropes and with hands covering face, which would be part of local funeral pattern, the team said.

The remains belong to a person who lived in high Andean region of the country, researchers informed.

Earlier, in January researchers discovered a mummy lying in a fetal position and bound by rope.

The mummy, a male who was between 18 and 22 years old when he died, was found covered in a textile, their body wrapped in rope — a common practice at the time for those who lived in mountainous areas close to Cajamarquilla, the researchers said.

Notably, tying the body by rope with hands covering the face was part of the mummification process which was followed by ancient Peruvian.