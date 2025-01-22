Crackdown on Drug Menace: Raids conducted on KIIT Univ, Trident College

Bhubaneswar: In a significant crackdown on illegal drug activities, a joint enforcement raid was conducted on January 22, 2025, between 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM, in the areas surrounding KIIT University and Trident College. The operation was carried out under the leadership of Sri Ramesh Ch. Bisoi, ACP Zone-VI, and targeted locations within the jurisdictions of Infocity Police Station and Chandrasekharpur Police Station.

A total of 30 betel shops and other suspected establishments were raided during the extensive drive. The police team comprised one Inspector, seven Sub-Inspectors (SIs), six Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), and ten constables, supported by ten Police Control Room (PCR) vehicles. The joint operation led to the detention of 16 individuals and the seizure of a substantial quantity of illegal Ghutka and banned cigarettes. Authorities confirmed that further verification of the detained suspects is underway, and cases are being prepared for legal action, with public relations reports to be submitted accordingly.

This enforcement drive reflects a broader initiative aimed at curbing the illegal trade of drugs and prohibiting the sale of intoxicants near educational institutions. The operation underscores the police’s commitment to ensuring public safety in student-dense areas and surrounding neighborhoods. Officials have confirmed that similar enforcement actions will continue as part of sustained efforts to safeguard the community and prevent illegal activities.

Speaking about the raid, ACP Zone-VI highlighted the importance of proactive measures to combat illegal trade and maintain law and order around vital educational hubs. The Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack reiterated its dedication to public safety and urged community members to report any suspicious activities to local law enforcement authorities.