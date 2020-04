COVID-19 situation remains grim in Mumbai and Gujarat

TNI Bureau: Maharashtra and Gujarat continue to report high number of COVID-19 cases, while the situation has improved in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Punjab.

Situation is average in Delhi and Rajasthan. Goa has become COVID-19-free state as all 7 patients in the State have recovered now.

552 new cases and 12 deaths were reported from Maharashtra today. Number of positive cases has gone up to 4,200 while death toll has risen to 223. With 456 new Coronavirus cases, Mumbai reported highest single-day spike.

Indian States with 300+ COVID-19 +VE Cases – April 19

👉 Maharashtra: 552 new cases; Total Cases – 4,200. 11 new deaths; Death Toll – 223.

(456 new cases in Mumbai; Total Cases – 2,724. 6 new deaths; Death Toll – 131)

👉 Delhi: 110 new cases; Total Cases – 2,003. 2 new deaths; Death Toll – 45.

👉 Gujarat: 367 new cases; Total Cases – 1,743. 10 new deaths; Death Toll – 63.

👉 Madhya Pradesh: 5 new cases; Total Cases – 1,407. 3 new deaths; Death Toll – 72.

👉 Tamil Nadu: 105 new cases; Total Cases – 1,477. Death Toll – 15.

👉 Rajasthan: 80 new cases; Total Cases – 1,431. 1 new death; Death Toll – 22.

👉 Telangana: 49 new cases; Total Cases – 858. 3 new deaths; Death Toll – 21.

👉 Uttar Pradesh: 125 new cases; Total Cases – 1,099. 3 new deaths; Death Toll – 17.

👉 Andhra Pradesh: 44 new cases; Total Cases – 647. 1 new death; Death Toll – 17.

👉 Kerala: 2 new cases; Total Cases – 401. Death Toll – 2.

👉 Jammu & Kashmir: 9 new cases; Total Cases – 350. Death Toll – 5.

👉 Karnataka: 6 new cases; Total Cases – 390. 2 new cases; Death Toll – 16.

