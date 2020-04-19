List of Countries with 3 lakh+ COVID-19 Sample Testing

TNI Bureau: Many countries in the world have resorted to aggressive COVID-19 testing so that more positive cases are identified and treated. USA is leading the pack with over 37 lakh (3.7 million) tests so far. The number of positive cases in the USA is also the highest in the world at 740,928.

Russia has so far conducted 19.4 lakh (over 1.9 million) tests, but has reported only 42,853 positive cases.

India has conducted 372,123 tests till date. The official number of positive cases stand at 16,116.

*Chinese data not available.

Here’s the List of Countries that have conducted more than 3 lakh tests so far:

👉 USA – 3,741,854 Samples (+VE – 740,928)

👉 Russia – 1,940,000 Samples (+VE – 42,853)

👉 Germany – 1,728,357 Samples (+VE – 144,033)

👉 Italy – 1,305,833 Samples (+VE – 175,925)

👉 Spain – 930,230 Samples (+VE – 195,944)

👉 UAE – 767,000 Samples (+VE – 6,781)

👉 Turkey – 598,933 Samples (+VE – 82,329)

👉 South Korea – 559,109 Samples (+VE – 10,661)

👉 Canada – 516,216 Samples (+VE – 33,383)

👉 UK – 482,063 Samples (+VE – 120,067)

👉 France – 463,662 Samples (+VE – 151,793)

👉 Australia – 420,996 Samples (+VE – 6,606)

👉 India – 372,123 Samples (+VE – 16,116)

👉 Iran – 341,662 Samples (+VE – 82,211)