100-Word Edit: Mumabi Chaos linked to Media Misreporting

By TNI Bureau
Breaking News reporting sometimes may go terribly wrong, leading to disaster. It was proven beyond doubt in Mumbai yesterday with thousands of migrant workers hitting the streets, violating the lockdown guidelines.

The ABP Majha report quoting an internal communication within Railways, made people believe that they would get special trains to return home. FIR has been filed against the Reporter for flashing incorrect news.

The incident should serve as an eye-opener for the media, which has been advised time and again to report the official version only during this emergency situation in the country. We need to be very sensible.

