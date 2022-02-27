Congress leading in 30 ZP Zones; 25 from South Odisha

Insight Bureau: The Congress Party, which is fighting a survival battle and now threatens to replace the BJP as the No. 2 party in the ongoing Panchayat Polls, is at the 3rd spot with 30 seats. Interestingly, 25 out of these 30 seats are from South Odisha.

Most number of seats for the Congress are coming from Koraput where the party is leading in 11 out of 27 trends received so far. BJD has almost gained majority here by winning/leading in 15 zones. Total ZP Zones in Koraput stand at 29.

Congress has put up a good fight in Rayagada district too by winning/leading in 5 zones so far.

List of Congress’s Leading/Winning Zilla Parishad Zones in South Odisha:

➡️ Koraput -11

➡️ Rayagada – 5

➡️ Gajapati – 3

➡️ Malkangiri – 2

➡️ Kandhamal – 2

➡️ Nabarangpur – 1

➡️ Ganjam – 1