Districts with NO Opposition in Zilla Parishad Polls

While BJD is marching ahead in all districts without any strong opposition, there are a few districts where the Opposition parties are yet to open their account.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Districts with NO Opposition in Zilla Parishad Polls
129

Insight Bureau:  With a lead/win in 550 out of 619 Zilla Parishad Zones while the BJP and Congress fighting for the distant second spot, the ruling BJD is all set to capture all 30 Zilla Parishads in the State without any resistance.

While BJD is marching ahead in all districts without any strong opposition, there are a few districts where the Opposition parties are yet to open their account. However, they still have a chance with many seats going to counting tomorrow.

Related Posts

Congress leading in 30 ZP Zones; 25 from South Odisha

Odisha Panchayat Polls: It’s 500+ for BJD

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Here are the Details:

➡️ Ganjam (45/69) – BJD 45, BJP 0, Congress 0
➡️ Jagatsinghpur (16/26)- BJD 16, BJP 0, Congress 0
➡️ Kendrapara (19/32)- BJD – 19, BJP – 0, Congress 0
➡️ Bhadrak (16/28)- BJD 16, BJP 0, Congress 0
➡️ Jharsuguda (8/9)- BJD 8, BJP 0, Congress 0
➡️ Nuapada (7/14) – BJD 7, BJP 0, Congress 0
➡️ Deogarh (6/7) – BJD 6, BJP 0, Congress 0

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.