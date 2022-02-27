Districts with NO Opposition in Zilla Parishad Polls

Insight Bureau: With a lead/win in 550 out of 619 Zilla Parishad Zones while the BJP and Congress fighting for the distant second spot, the ruling BJD is all set to capture all 30 Zilla Parishads in the State without any resistance.

While BJD is marching ahead in all districts without any strong opposition, there are a few districts where the Opposition parties are yet to open their account. However, they still have a chance with many seats going to counting tomorrow.

Here are the Details:

➡️ Ganjam (45/69) – BJD 45, BJP 0, Congress 0

➡️ Jagatsinghpur (16/26)- BJD 16, BJP 0, Congress 0

➡️ Kendrapara (19/32)- BJD – 19, BJP – 0, Congress 0

➡️ Bhadrak (16/28)- BJD 16, BJP 0, Congress 0

➡️ Jharsuguda (8/9)- BJD 8, BJP 0, Congress 0

➡️ Nuapada (7/14) – BJD 7, BJP 0, Congress 0

➡️ Deogarh (6/7) – BJD 6, BJP 0, Congress 0