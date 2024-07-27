CM Mohan Majhi lists Demands from Odisha at NITI Aayog Meet

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday attended the ninth governing council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

The meeting focused on making India a developed nation by 2047.

While attending the meet, Odisha Chief Minister listed several demands at NITI Aayog Meet for the development of the State which will be key contributor to Viksit Bharat.

Key Demands:

📌 To leverage Odisha’s long coastline of 480 km, establishment of large-scale port-based industrial zones in areas surrounding the existing ports of Dhamra and Gopalpur while further developing greenfield ports at Astaranga, Palur, Bahuda, and Subarnarekha. Salt pan land of around 4300 acres owned by the Central Government in Ganjam district may be transferred to the State Government early.

📌To work towards building Industrial Parks and Corridors, Electricity Grids, Railway Infrastructure and enhanced air connectivity, Budget allocations and quick clearances from the Union Government for various infrastructure projects.

📌 Financial support of the Central Government for creation of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure in power, telecom sectors and coastal saline embankments to minimise the adverse consequences of cyclones and floods.

📌Support for Pumped Hydro Storage Plants (PSPs) projects, Floating Solar Projects and intrastate green energy transmission corridor projects.

📌Expedite opening more numbers of brick & mortar bank branches and ATMs in the unbanked/under-banked Gram Panchayats.

📌Support of the Central Government to produce special metals and alloys for aerospace and defence.

📌To increase railway density in Odisha.

📌With over 33% forest cover, Odisha plays a crucial role in environment protection. Central government to consider incentivizing Odisha for reducing its carbon footprint and rendering ecological services.

📌Seeks support to attract Foreign Direct Investment and State-of-the-art technology for design and manufacturing semiconductors.