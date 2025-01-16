Closing bell: Sensex up by 318 pts, Nifty ends at 23,311
The NSE Nifty 50 rose 98.60 points or 0.42% to settle at 23,311.80, while the BSE Sensex jumped 318.74 points or 0.42% to end the day at 77,042.82.
The broader indices closed the counter higher on Thursday, the Nifty Midcap 100 closed the session 1.08% higher at 54,483.80.
The broader indices closed the counter higher on Thursday, the Nifty Midcap 100 closed the session 1.08% higher at 54,483.80.
Bank Nifty index climbed 527 points or 1.08% to close at 49,278.70. In the broader markets, micro-cap and small-cap stocks inched higher. However, the volatility index India VIX surged 1.22% to 15.45.
HDFC Life Insurance (7.99%), BEL (3.6%), SBI Life Insurance (2.89%), Shriram Finance (2.58%), and Adani Ports (2.23%) were the five top gainers in the Nifty 50. Meanwhile, Trent, Dr Reddy’s Lab, HCL Technologies, Tata Consumer Products, and Infosys were the major losers in the Nifty 50.
