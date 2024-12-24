Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty ends marginally lower

Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower on Tuesday after witnessing a relief rally in the previous session that helped break the five-day losing streak.

The S&P BSE Sensex was down by 67.30 points to close at 78,472.87, while the NSE Nifty50 lost 23.35 points to end at 23,730.10.

The top gaining stocks were Tata Motors, which rose 1.79%, Adani Enterprises increasing 1.41%, Eicher Motors gaining 1.04%, Nestlend advancing 0.86%, and BPCL up 0.85%.sw

On the downside, Power Grid Corporation fell 1.68%, JSW Steel declined 1.41%, SBI Life Insurance dropped 1.28%, Titan decreased 1.12%, and Infosys lost 1.09%.