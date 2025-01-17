Closing bell: Sensex down 403 pts, Nifty ends below 23,300

Indian benchmark equity indices closed the final trading session of the week in the red. The 30-share Sensex dropped 403.24 points, or 0.52%, to end at 76,639.58, fluctuating between 77,069.19 and 76,263.29 during the day.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

NSE Nifty50 closed at 23,203.20, down 108.60 points or 0.47%. The index touched a high of 23,292.10 and a low of 23,100.35 during the session.

BPCL, Hindalco, and Coal India were the major gainers in today’s session where the downside was largely driven by heavy losses in heavyweight stocks like Infosys, Axis Bank, Shriram Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Wipro, which contributed to the overall decline.