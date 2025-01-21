Closing bell: Market crashes amid Trump 2.0 kicks off
The BSE Sensex crashed 1,235,8 points, or 1.6%, to close the session at 75,838.36.
The domestic equity market took a serious dive Tuesday, January 21, as Donald Trump 2.0 officially kicked off. The BSE Sensex crashed 1,235,8 points, or 1.6%, to close the session at 75,838.36. Likewise, Nifty 50 tanked 320.10 points, or 1.37%, to end at 23,024.65.
Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Oil & Gas – all fell in the range 1-2%.
Selling was intense in the broader market, with Nifty Smallcap 100 falling 2.28%, Nifty Midcap 100 plunging 2.38% and Nifty Microcap 250 sinking 1.94%.
Trent (6%), NTPC (3.44%), Adani Ports (3.3%), ICICI Bank (2.8%), and Adani Enterprises (2.7%) were the major losers in the Nifty 50. Meanwhile, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Consumer Products, BPCL, Shriram Finance, and JSW Steel were the top gainers in the Nifty 50.
