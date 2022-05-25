Centre puts limit on sugar export

Insight Bureau: The Centre has placed a cap on the export of sugar under the ‘restricted’ category. This will be effective from June 1.

The latest move comes days after banning the export of wheat in order to control rising inflation and to ensure availability in the domestic market.

India’s retail inflation has been above RBI’s tolerance band for the fourth straight month in April, and is likely to continue in the coming months too.

The upper limit for sugar exports has been kept at 10 million tonnes for the marketing season ending October 31, the government said late on Tuesday night.

Notably, India is the world’s biggest sugar producer and the second biggest exporter behind Brazil.