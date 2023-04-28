Delhi Police to file FIR against WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh

TNI Bureau: In a major development to the ongoing protest of the country’s top wrestlers against WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh, Delhi Police agreed to register a First Information Report (FIR) against WFI chief.

“We have decided to register FIR, we will register it today. Nothing else survives,” said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta during the hearing in Supreme Court.

Mehta, who was appearing for the Delhi Police, told a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, that if the top court felt that an FIR was to be lodged straightaway then it may be done.

“However, the police felt there are some issues which needed preliminary inquiry before the registration of the FIR,” he said.

It is to be noted here that several national award-winning wrestlers are protesting at Jantar Mantar alleging sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Singh and demanding his arrest.

They also demanded that the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the allegations be made public. The committee was set up by the Sports ministry in January after the wrestlers held a three-day sit-in.

India wrestler Bajrang Punia on the sidelines of the protest by wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India, today said, “Our protest will continue until WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh is sent to jail.”