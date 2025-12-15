Canal Dispute in Brahmagiri Flares Up; Around 40 Detained

TNI Bureau: A nearly three-decade-old dispute over a water canal between Haridas village and Kusubenti village under Kusubenti Panchayat in Brahmagiri block escalated on Monday after the district administration initiated excavation work at the disputed site.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The operation was carried out with heavy police deployment, leading to tension and a law-and-order situation in the area. Around 40 people were detained by the police as a preventive measure, officials said.

Local residents expressed concern over the manner in which the issue was handled, stating that the canal dispute has remained unresolved for years and requires a permanent solution through dialogue and consensus. The incident has once again highlighted the need for administrative mediation to resolve the dispute in the interest of all stakeholders.