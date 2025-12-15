Nitin Nabin takes charge as BJP National Working President

TNI Bureau: Nitin Nabin, who was appointed National Working President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, assumed charge at the party headquarters in New Delhi today.

Senior party leaders, including BJP president and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, were present on the occasion. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other BJP leaders welcomed Nabin at the Indira Gandhi International Airport during his first visit to the capital after the appointment.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

A five-time MLA from the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna, Nabin is currently serving as the Public Works Department (PWD) minister in the Bihar government and has earlier held ministerial responsibilities twice. He has a background in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and is the son of late BJP veteran and former MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha.

The BJP parliamentary board had selected Nabin for the coveted post. Party leaders have praised his tenure as a Bihar minister and his role as BJP in-charge of Chhattisgarh, describing him as a dynamic, ideologically rooted leader with strong organisational skills.