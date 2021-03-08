BJD Workers step in to douse Forest Fire in Similipal

TNI Bureau: While the Odisha Government has deployed heavy resources to contain the forest fire in Similipal, volunteers of the ruling BJD too stepped in, responding to the call of party’s Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das.

The BJD workers, including the Biju Yuva Janata Dal and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal volunteers have reached the fire spots and started helping douse the fire.

BJD has asked all its workers in Mayurbhanj and nearby areas to immediately rush to all sites where fire is still razing and help contain the flames. Several Senior leaders may also visit Mayurbhanj to lend their support.

The Odisha Government has deployed 1175 people along with 295 fire extinguishers and 40 fire tenders to douse the forest fire in Similipal. Awareness campaign has been launched at 300 places. A 3591 km Fire Line has been created to control the fire.

The Odisha Government has formed a nine-member Task Force to review the ongoing fire incidents, causes and immediate containment. The Task Force will also suggest measures for the augmentation of existing fire management protocols.