PM Modi slams ‘Dynasty Politics’ on BJP Foundation Day

Insight Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the Grand Old Party Congress over dynasty politics, saying that there are two types of politics in the country – one is parivar bhakti and the other is rashtra bhakti.

The Prime Minister also said that family-led parties have never allowed the youth of the country to progress.

While addressing the 42nd foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) PM Modi lauded the BJP’s “Double Engine Government.

The PM also congratulated the party on forming Government in four States in the recently concluded Assembly elections. He said that the saffron party was strengthening the resolve of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.