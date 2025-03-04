BJD Stages Peaceful Protest Against Change in Panchayati Raj Diwas Date

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) staged a peaceful protest on Tuesday against the Odisha Government’s decision to shift the observance of Panchayati Raj Diwas from March 5 to April 24.

The demonstration, held at the Biju Patnaik Statue near Biju Patnaik International Airport, witnessed a large turnout of party leaders, members, and supporters, all voicing their opposition to the controversial move.

The Odisha Government’s decision to alter the long-standing date of Panchayati Raj Diwas has drawn criticism from various quarters, with opponents arguing that the change disrupts a tradition upheld for over three decades.

BJD leaders underscored the cultural and historical importance of the original date, emphasizing its deep connection with the people of Odisha.

The protest, which lasted from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, remained peaceful, with demonstrators carrying placards and raising slogans urging the government to reconsider its decision. In their addresses, BJD leaders stressed the need to uphold traditions and called for greater transparency in government decisions that impact cultural observances.

They also urged the state administration to engage in broader consultations before making such changes.

BJD has announced that protests will continue across all Assembly constituencies in Odisha on March 6, as the party intensifies its demand for the restoration of the original date.