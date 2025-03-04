TNI Evening News Headlines – March 04, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Modi inaugurates Vantara, a unique wildlife conservation, rescue and rehabilitation initiative in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi invites LoP Naveen Patnaik for State level Biju Patnaik birth anniversary celebration.
 
➡️All Government and Government-aided schools to remain open on March 5.
 
➡️BJD holds demonstration in front of statue of Biju Patnaik over Panchayati Raj Day celebration date and cancellation of holiday on March 5.
 
➡️Orissa High Court directs to maintain interim protection of IAS Bishnupada Sethi in Bribery case.
 
➡️Forest fire wreaks havoc in Udala forest range of Baripada division.
 

➡️SBI ATM heist in Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police bust inter-state robbery gang, 8 arrested.
 
➡️ICC Champions Trophy, 2025, 1st Semi-Final: IND 165/3 (32.4). Virat Kohli 61 (70), Axar Patel 17 (20).
 
➡️Champions Trophy 2025: India limit Australia to 264 all out.
 
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 rocks Tibet; Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude strikes Afghanistan.
