TNI Evening News Headlines – March 04, 2025

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi invites LoP Naveen Patnaik for State level Biju Patnaik birth anniversary celebration.
➡️All Government and Government-aided schools to remain open on March 5.
➡️BJD holds demonstration in front of statue of Biju Patnaik over Panchayati Raj Day celebration date and cancellation of holiday on March 5.
➡️Orissa High Court directs to maintain interim protection of IAS Bishnupada Sethi in Bribery case.
➡️Forest fire wreaks havoc in Udala forest range of Baripada division.
➡️SBI ATM heist in Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police bust inter-state robbery gang, 8 arrested.
➡️PM Modi inaugurates Vantara, a unique wildlife conservation, rescue and rehabilitation initiative in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
➡️ICC Champions Trophy, 2025, 1st Semi-Final: IND 165/3 (32.4). Virat Kohli 61 (70), Axar Patel 17 (20).
➡️Champions Trophy 2025: India limit Australia to 264 all out.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 rocks Tibet; Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude strikes Afghanistan.
