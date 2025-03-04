Vantara: India’s Largest Haven for Rescued Wildlife

TNI Bureau: Vantara, spanning 3,000 acres in Jamnagar’s green belt, is now India’s largest haven for rescued wildlife. Launched by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation, the facility was inaugrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tueday, and offers advanced veterinary care, research labs, and conservation programs.

More than 200 elephants, hundreds of big cats, and diverse species have found refuge, marking a milestone in animal welfare and biodiversity preservation.