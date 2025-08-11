BJD Slams Odisha Govt over Burn Deaths of Young Girls

TNI Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) slammed the Odisha government over the burn deaths of young girls in the state. The conch party claimed the state government’s inefficiency in controlling the rising number of crimes against women.

Responding to Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan’s statement after Bargarh girl’s case, BJD Spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said, “It seems BJP Government’s only job is to create a fake narrative. We are not bothered by the narrative but our concern is the loss of lives due to a non-responsive System.

“Soumyashree, our sister is no more with us. She belonged to the ABVP, student wing of the BJP. She was victimised & she called for help. The CMO, the education minister of state & centre did not respond. She committed self-immolation. The IIC & the SP are still in charge though the FIR was not registered and they did nothing,” he added.

“In Balanga, of Nimapara constituency, the accused mentioned by family initially are not caught till now, but minutes after death the Police issues a gag order. Every day such instances are coming out because of institutional silence,” Mohanty alleged.

The CM should understand that Law and order has collapsed under him. As he is not capable of handling the Home department, he should assign it to somebody else, the BJD spokesperson demanded.

Suicide is certainly not a solution but to stop that the system has to respond, which is not happening in Odisha at the moment, he stated.

“Prithiviraj Harichandan who talks about all doors being opened, should Stop boasting as he is the most non-performing Minister in the Mohan Majhi Government. During his tenure as law minister, besides many failures, even Shree Balabhadra is not safe. He should realise tall talks does not facilitate good governance. When governance takes a back seat, People become helpless. That seems to be the greatest gift of double Engine Government in Odisha,” he mentioned.

He further said that over the last 13 months, people have realised their mistake and are waiting for the first opportunity to show the Mohan Majhi government its place.