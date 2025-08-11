TNI Evening News Headlines – August 11, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with other ministers, held a public grievance hearing at Unit-2 High School.
📌No plans for online sale of Puri Jagannath Temple’s Mahaprasad, informs Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan.
 
📌A minor girl, who allegedly set herself ablaze in Phiringimal village, under the Gaisilat police station limits of Bargarh district, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment in Burla.
 
📌Shovana Mohanty takes charge as Chairperson, Odisha State Commission for Women.
 
📌Babita Patra takes charge as Chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR).
 
📌Retired IFS officer Amaresh Kumar Jaiswal sentenced to 2 years in jail in corruption case.
 
📌Bhubaneswar Thar Road Mishap: After 8-year-old girl’s death, her mother also succumbs to injuries during treatment. Son is still undergoing treatment.
 
📌Raighar Nursing Student Death: BJD holds 12-hour Bandh; demands Rs 1 Crore compensation for deceased’s family.
 
📌Odisha Government plans to provide land to victims of natural calamities.
 
📌BSF troops shot and injured a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.

📌The Income-Tax (No 2) Bill, 2025 and The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, passed in Lok Sabha. Parliament passes The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025.
 
📌Lok Sabha passes two sports bills.
 
📌Rajya Sabha passes Manipur GST Amendment Bill, Appropriation Bill 2025.
 
📌Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna asked to resign after he questioned his party’s silence during the alleged ‘voter list manipulation” in the state during their tenure. Resignation accepted by CM Siddaramaiah.
 
📌Sensex jumps 746 pt to close above 80,000 level.
 
📌Mumbai police provide security for comedian Kapil Sharma in the wake of firing at his café in Canada.
 
📌Air India to suspend services to Washington, D.C. from September 1.
 
📌India slams Pakistan army chief’s irresponsible remarks in US.
