Killer THAR takes 2 Lives; Patrapada Residents hit the Streets

TNI Bureau: Hundreds of locals in Patrapada area of Bhubaneswar staged a road blockaded on National Highway (NH) 16 following the death of a woman, a local resident who was fighting for her life after being hit by a speeding Thar. Her 8-year-old daughter was killed in the same accident on Saturday night.

The family members of the mother-daughter along with hundreds of residents of Patrapada area blocked the NH by burning tires and sitting on the middle of the road. They demanded immediate arrest of the driver of the THAR that hit the duo on August 9. Besides, they sought adequate compensation for the kin of the deceased woman and daughter.

As the road blockade badly disrupted movement of vehicles on the NH-16, a team of cops including Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena rushed to the spot and managed to convince the angry locals to lift the road blockade by assuring them to arrest the accused driver and provide compensation to the family members.

It is to be noted here that one Rebati Raul her daughter Reshma and her son were badly injured after a Thar, which was racing with a Scorpio, crashed them on Saturday night in Patrapada. While Reshma died on the same day, Rebati Raul succumbed to her injuries today at AIIMS hospital. Her son is still undergoing treatment at a private hospital.